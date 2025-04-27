Prayagraj, April 27: Devotees offered prayers and took a holy dip at Prayagraj's Sangam ghat on the occasion of Vaishakh Amavasya on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, a devotee, Sharad Shukla, said, "I've come here to bathe at the Sangam on this auspicious day of Amavasya. This is a very special day for us. We are happy to donate and take part in this grand fair. There's a huge crowd, and it feels wonderful to be here."

Another devotee from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, said, "I'm from Rewa. Today is Amavasya. We came here to take a holy dip at Sangam Triveni. People travel from far and wide to be here, and today, we're lucky to have this chance." Devotee Hari Om Srivastava said, "People come here from far and wide, and we've also come today to take part in this sacred occasion. Some of our guests from Gujarat have joined us to seek blessings and visit the Ganga. After taking a bath, we donated to the priest, and then we'll be heading back to Pratapgarh." Uttar Pradesh: Devotees Flock to Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Ram Navami; Drone Surveillance Deployed.

Devotees believe that this sacred bath ensures peace in their lives and brings continued blessings from God. The significance of bathing in the Ganges on Vaishakh Amavasya has attracted thousands of people, where they are also participating in charitable acts, pujas, and other rituals. The festival of Vaishakh Amavasya is also being celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm in Haridwar, drawing an enormous crowd of devotees. The Ganga ghats, including Har Ki Pauri, are bustling with people who have gathered from all over the country to take a bath in the Ganga. Devotees Throng Temples in UP on Ram Navami, Authorities Ensure Smooth Celebrations.

Devotees who come to take a holy dip in the Ganga on Vaishakh Amavasya believe that bathing on this auspicious day holds special significance. They believe that by immersing themselves in Maa Ganga, she blesses them, fulfills their wishes, and grants salvation.

