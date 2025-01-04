Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): As the preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025 are underway, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar inspected the Kumbh site on Saturday, and elaborated on the security arrangements for the celebrations.

He said the entire Kumbh area is being monitored through CCTV, and there is no possibility of any lapse in the security arrangements.

The DGP said that various mock drills have been conducted by NDRF and SDRF teams to check preparedness to avert any untoward incident.

"I have seen the mock drill of NDRF and SDRF to know what would be our response time if a boat capsized, which was very good. Along with that, a mock drill of women ATS commandos was also going on. It is also being seen what would be the arrangement for bathing at the ghat, and these time arrangements are being made in such a way that the length of the ghats has been increased so that people can be accommodated properly. People who come from whichever route, we will make them take a bath at the ghat of the same route and then send them back," Prashant Kumar said.

He added, "Strict security arrangements have been made, the entire Kumbh Fair area is covered by CCTV, and there will be soldiers at every place to prevent any kind of incident. This is the world's biggest event, paramilitary forces have also arrived, an army cantonment has been set up, and work is being done in coordination with all the departments. When such big events are organized, extensive precautions are taken. Everyone is welcome. There is a responsibility for the bathing of 40-50 crore people and their safe arrival. Along with Kumbh, a lot of people will also go to visit Ayodhya. All arrangements have been made in such a way that the visiting devotees do not face any difficulty."

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

