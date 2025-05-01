Runway AI has released Gen-4 References to all the paid plan subscribers. The Runway Gen-4 References help the users to create consistent characters, locations and more for their AI-generated videos. Runway said, "With References, you can use photos, generated images, 3D models or selfies to place yourself or others into any scene you can imagine." Google Expands NotebookLM Audio Overviews to Over 50 Languages With Gemini Support, Including Hindi.

Runway Gen 4 References Available to All Paid Plan Subscribers

Today we are releasing Gen-4 References to all paid plans. Now anyone can generate consistent characters, locations and more. With References, you can use photos, generated images, 3D models or selfies to place yourself or others into any scene you can imagine. More examples… pic.twitter.com/Je59RsRnyW — Runway (@runwayml) April 30, 2025

