By Rucha Pramanick

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Governor, appreciated the efforts of the National Council for Handloom and Handicraft Development for supporting and training the artisans during the Covid times, which boosted their confidence to regain their source of livelihood.

Governor Patel was the Chief Guest of the 'Karigar Gatha: A Legacy of Craftsmanship' on Sunday, at the first day of the event. It was organised by the National Council for Handloom and Handicraft Development at the National Craft Museum.

While speaking to ANI, she expressed that she was glad that these artisans have worked towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'self-reliance'.

"A big exhibition, Karigar Gatha began today. I came to see it. Artists from more than 18 states brought their own products here. And they have made such beautiful products that one feels like buying them. The workers are the ones who make everything from the heart," she told AANI.

"During Covid times, the artisans were losing out on their livelihood. At that time, National Council for Handloom and Handicraft Development came together and trained the workers and boosted their confidence. They trained the workers in both- online and offline modes through workshops. They event taught the workers to conduct their business online. As a result, this event is being conducted so wonderfully today," the Governor added.

The UP Governor appealed to the people to purchase handmade products of the artisans, which would encourage them.

"Those who here in the exhibition, must buy at least one article because it is our heritage. It is disappearing. Handmade articles are expensive, hence don't stand a chance in front of similar machine-made articles. Our mentality is to buy cheaper goods. But, we must endeavour to keep up the spirit of our artisans and save their heritage," she said.

She visited each stall and interacted with the owners about the myriad products on sale, which included, colourful sarees, kurtas, carpets, idols, bangles, and other accessories painstakingly crafted with skilful hands.

The Governor also spoke about Maha Kumbh, which has commenced from today, and wished that people visit Prayagraj and take a dip in the holy waterm while also stopping by the cluster of handicraft stalls put up there.

"The people who visit Kumbh Mela, must visit similar clusters of stalls that are put up there. This will encourage them if you buy their things. I request you to support the efforts of the Prime Minister of India to India a self-reliant nation," she said.

Patel added that 45 crore people are expected to visit the Maha Kumbh and all necessary arrangements have been made.

"The people who come to Kumbh are people who are connected to faith. They come there with a faith that their sins would be washed away in the waters of the holy Triveni Sangam. A total of 45 crore people are slated to visit. The facilities that are needed are available and all arrangements have been made. I wish the people who visit this exhibition also visit Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh," she said.

Earlier, while addressing the event, the Governor stressed that the students should also be given a chance to showcase their designs with professional designers.

"Training is also an important aspect for the artisans. Students' designs in various designing colleges remain there, and are never used. I brought this to attention of the authorities. So, the benefit of a university is that the students who are doing design in the university get connected with a designer or an artist. Even the designers will get new designs," she said.

She also reflected on the life of artisans, saying it's a process of generations and today it has become their heritage.

"The artisans do a great job. It is a process of generations. Whoever started this must have struggled a lot. Even the people of their families were not ready to accept the work, as they must have not earned much in the beginning. But today their work has become a heritage," she said. (ANI)

