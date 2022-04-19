Lucknow, April 19: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday allotted agricultural and residential land papers to 63 Hindu Bengali refugee families that migrated from East Pakistan in the 1970s. Along with this, they will also be provided with a residential lease and approval letter from Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna.

"I welcome all the brothers and sisters from the 63 families. In Kanpur's Rasulabad, the arrangement has been made to provide two acres to each family for agriculture and 200 square yards for housing to each family in th total of 130 hectares of land," said CM Yogi Adityanath. The chief minister stated that under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna, Rs 1.20 lakh will be given to each for the construction of the house.

A total of 65 Hindu Bengali families were rehabilitated by giving them jobs at Madan Yarn Mill, in Hastinapur district but due to the closure of this mill on August 8, 1984. Now, among those 65 families, members of two have died. Hence, 63 families need rehabilitation.

There was a total of 407 families, out of which 65 were left when the mill closed. The rest migrated to other places. In the present day, only 63 families are left who were leading their life like nomads.

"Rs 1.20 lakh rupees will be available for houses and land levelling will be done under MNREGA", added the chief minister. The facility of land development and irrigation will be provided through NREGS. Along with this, work will be done here under MNREGA, so that these families can get better facilities.

According to the chief minister, giving land to those 63 families holds significance because the people fled their native country due to religious persecution. "India is working to rehabilitate them. It shows India's humanity. This will benefit a population of 400 people."

Speaking about rehabilitating people in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said, "When our government was formed in UP in 2017, 1 lakh 8 thousand families were benefitted under Mukhimanti Awas Yojana. Mushar community along with five other communities including Vantangia caste were given benefits. The insensitive previous governments did nothing for them."

After becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, Adityanath granted "revenue village" status to many Vantangia people. After 2017, a new chapter in their lives has started and now everyone has a pucca house, toilet, power supply, LPG gas connection, potable water supply, besides ration card, Ayushman health card and approval letter to do farming.

The villages for the Bangladeshi refugees would be built in a planned way. It will have schools and hospitals. There will be animal husbandry work for men. "It is our endeavour to make it a model village," he added.

