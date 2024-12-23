Itanagar, Dec 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has extended an invitation to Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu to the Maha Kumbh mela at Prayagraj scheduled to be held early next year.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture minister Jayveer Singh along with Minister of State for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Krishnapal Malik called on the governor at Raj Bhavan here on Monday and invited him on behalf of the UP government to the Kumbh mela to be held from January 13 to February 26.

Accepting the invitation for the event, Parnaik thanked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official communique said here on Monday.

The governor hoped that the Prayagraj Mahakumbh would showcase India's vibrant cultural, devotional, and religious essence.

Parnaik highlighted the religious events in the state and places of religious interest including Parasuram Kund, Malinithan, and Tawang Monastery.

He extended an invitation to the ministers and the people of Uttar Pradesh to visit Arunachal.

The UP ministers also invited Khandu to attend the religious event.

"Happy to receive a formal invitation for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 from Shri Jayveer Singh Ji, Hon Minister for Tourism & Culture and Shri KP Malik Ji, Hon Minister of State for Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Government of Uttar Pradesh," Khandu said in a social media post.

The Maha Kumbh mela, a festival that exemplifies the rich Sanatan heritage, is expected to witness a historic gathering of 40-45 crore devotees from India and abroad at the sacred confluence of Triveni Sangam.

Scheduled from January 13, 2025 (Paush Purnima Snan) to February 26, 2025 (Maha Shivratri Snan), this grand event embodies spiritual devotion and India's cultural grandeur, the chief minister said in a post on X.

"Scientific precision, such as the astrological alignment of the sun, moon, and jupiter in the zodiac sign aquarius (kumbha), determines the auspicious timings of this celestial festival. This blend of faith and science makes Maha Kumbh a remarkable global event," he said.

"I have urged the Hon'ble ministers to expand the scope of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat activities between Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal," Khandu added.

