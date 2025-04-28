Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the street in front of the Fazullaganj Second Radha Krishna Temple in Madiyaon on Monday, as per the officials.

The fire department deployed at least seven fire tenders after they got information at 8:48 AM about the fire.. According to officials, the blaze has been 90% extinguished.

Also Read | Growing Jobs for Women: India Sees 92% Surge in Job Applications for Enterprise Roles in 2025, Apna Platform Sees Record-Breaking 1.81 Crore Applications.

Speaking about the incident, CFO Mangesh Kumar said, "We got information at 8:48 AM about the fire... Our tender arrived within 10-15 minutes, and right now there are 7 tenders on the site working on the fire... The efforts to control fire are underway... It is not known how many huts were destroyed before the fire is doused... The fire has been 90% extinguished and only some of it remains under certain stuff..."

The whole area is covered with smoke from the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and no casualties have been reported so far.

Also Read | Sextortion in Bengaluru: Fraudster Posing As Female Doctor From Delhi Extorts INR 5.5 Lakh From Man Using Morphed Video After Sending Facebook Friend Request, Case Registered.

Firefighting efforts are currently underway.

Further information on the incident is still awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)