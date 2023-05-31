Haridwar, May 31: Two people, including a child, were killed and four others seriously injured after a bus veered off the road near Chandi Chowki Haridwar on Wednesday morning, police said. "Bus accident on Najibabad Road near Chandi Chowk in Haridwar. The bus was uncontrolled and fell 20 meters below the main road. The bus conductor and a 10-month-old girl have died," SDRF said. Uttarakhand Road Accident: One Man and Four Women Die After Car Falls Into Gorge in Tehri Garhwal (See Pics).

The Uttarakhand Roadways bus was on its way from Rupahiya to Haridwar. There were a total of 41 people on the bus, they added. "On receiving the information Uttarakhand Police, SDRF and Fire Service personnel immediately reached the spot and rescued the injured," Police said. Uttarakhand Accident: One Killed, 31 Injured as Car Ploughs Into Wedding Procession in Haridwar (Disturbing Video).

Haridwar Road Accident:

Uttarakhand | A bus overturned after it lost control near Chandi Chowk, Haridwar. Police, SDRF and Fire Service personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured. pic.twitter.com/RDFnLIqDMh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2023

According to the officials, all the injured have been admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)