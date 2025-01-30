New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while addressing a public meeting in West Vinod Nagar on Thursday, campaigned in support of BJP candidate Ravindra Singh Negi from the Patparganj assembly constituency in the Delhi elections.

He said Negi has worked on issues such as waterlogging and other public concerns, which has made the AAP government uneasy.

"Ravindra Singh Negi has done a lot of work in this area, whether it is the problem of waterlogging or many issues of public concern, that is why the AAP da government is afraid of them. I have full faith that if you people give Ravindra Negi a chance, he will make this assembly an ideal assembly," he said.

He further stated, "For 27 years, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party ruled Delhi, but no one spoke about the overall development of the city. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the welfare of all people by considering Antyodaya as the principle of his life, the Aam Aadmi Party ruled Delhi with corruption and appeasement as its priorities."

CM Dhami alleged that Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who supports Rohingyas, refers to those coming to Delhi from UP, Bihar, and Uttarakhand as outsiders. He claimed that Kejriwal, who promised cleanliness and a better education system, misused the public's hard-earned money. He further accused AAP of launching a liquor scheme under the guise of opening schools in localities.

He said former Patparganj MLA Manish Sisodia did not undertake any development work in the area, leading to his exit from the constituency in this election. Dhami also alleged that Kejriwal prioritizes personal comfort over public interest, stating that the funds meant for Delhi's development were instead used to build a Sheeshmahal.

He asserted that in this election, the people of Delhi have decided to oust parties like Congress and AAP, which he accused of engaging in politics of falsehoods and corruption.

As the assembly elections inch closer, the poll battle in the national capital has also intensified, with the three parties--AAP, BJP, and Congress--levelling allegations against each other.

Delhi will go for polls in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to reclaim power in Delhi after nearly 27 years, while the AAP, which dominated the 2015 and 2020 elections, seeks to retain its stronghold in the capital. (ANI)

