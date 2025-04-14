Ravindra Jadeja jokingly celebrated in umpire Virender Sharma's face after he dismissed Ayush Badoni in the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match on April 14. This happened in the 14th over of the innings when Ayush Badoni came down the track but missed the ball completely with MS Dhoni not wasting much time in taking out the bails. As Ayush Badoni made his way back to the dressing room, he was asked to wait for a while with the third umpire checking if MS Dhoni had collected the ball before the stumps and concluded it was a fair dismissal. Ravindra Jadeja humorously celebrated in the umpire's face after seeing Ayush Badoni being aided by luck earlier on in the over, where he got a glove before the ball hit his pad right in front of the stumps. MS Dhoni Becomes First Player to Complete 200 Dismissals in the Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Ravindra Jadeja Celebrate in Front the Umpire:

Jadeja celebrating wicket with his teammate ie the umpire Yep, the most corrupt team of all time#CSK#IPL pic.twitter.com/aJ0OX3WMev — Ãsh (@Leonopteryx_10) April 14, 2025

