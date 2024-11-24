New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF-2024) 'Uttarakhand Diwas Samaroh' organized at Pragati Maidan in the national capital on Sunday.

On this occasion, CM Dhami said that wherever the people of Uttarakhand go, in the country and abroad, they always keep alive their culture, folk tradition, food and sense of belongingness.

He said that this international fair gives us an opportunity to bring and present our culture, handicrafts and rich heritage on the global platform.

"The best products of the state have been brought in various stalls set up in the fair. It has also been decided to constitute the Uttarakhand Pravasi Parishad so that Uttarakhand migrants can contribute to the development of the state," Dhami said.

CM Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make the country a developed India by 2047, on which our country is moving forward rapidly.

"The country is setting new records due to the farsighted thinking of the Prime Minister. In the last 10 years, the country has progressed rapidly in every field. Many schemes like 'Make in India', 'Startup India' have established India as a hub of startups, which is creating employment and self-employment in the country. Today, India has become the 5th largest economy in the world," Dhami said.

CM Dhami said that Uttarakhand has completed 24 years of its establishment. Now the state has entered its silver jubilee.

"PM Modi had described the third decade of the 21st century as the decade of Uttarakhand from the land of Kedarnath. The state government is bringing those words of the Prime Minister to reality. Our state is progressing in every field," Dhami said.

"The dream of reaching the mountains by rail is being fulfilled with the construction of Rishikesh Karnaprayag rail line. Under the Udaan scheme, heli service is being started at many places in the state. Our state is doing historic work in every field like road, education, and health. 20 model colleges are being established along with the medical college of the state. AIIMS satellite centre is also being built in Udham Singh Nagar," Dhami added.

CM Dhami highlighted the strengthening of the infrastructure in the state and local industries.

"The state is becoming self-reliant in many areas like agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts. Women of the state are participating enthusiastically in making Uttarakhand self-reliant. Women of the state are giving employment to other people along with themselves. Women are playing an important role in the progress of the state. More than 1 lakh women in the state have become 'Lakhpati Didi'. Doors of employment are being opened in the state through many policies," Dhami said. (ANI)

