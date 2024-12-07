Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the rally parade at a program organized on Home Guards Foundation Day in Nanurkheda, Dehradun on Saturday. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also presented cheques of scholarship amount to the meritorious children of Home Guard jawans.

The Chief Minister also released the Souvenir 2024 and Departmental Calendar 2025 of Home Guards and Civil Defence Department. He announced that Home Guard volunteers on duty at an altitude of more than nine thousand feet will be given an additional incentive amount of Rs 200 per jawan per day like police personnel and SDRF.

"In case of deployment of trained Home Guards with SDRF jawans, an incentive amount of Rs 100 per jawan per day will be allowed. The uniform allowance given every 3 years to the gazetted and non-gazetted officers and employees of the Home Guards Department will be made every year. The ex-gratia amount given to every Home Guards who complete the superannuation age of 60 years will be increased by Rs 50,000 from the Home Guards Welfare Fund," CM Dhami said, according to an official release.

Congratulating all the jawans, the Chief Minister said that if a unique example of national service is seen anywhere, then it is seen among the jawans. "The Home Guards organization works actively for social security and law and order control in the state. They are ready to fulfill their responsibilities in every situation. Home Guards jawans also play an important role in maintaining law and order, controlling traffic, religious events like Chardham Yatra, Kumbh Mela and Kanwar Yatra. They are always ready when needed even during natural disasters. These jawans of ours work with the spirit of 'where there is less, we are more'," he said.

The Chief Minister said that honouring the courage and dedication of these jawans, the state government has taken many decisions for their welfare and the upliftment of the organization.

Dhami said a state-of-the-art indoor firing range is being constructed in Premnagar, Dehradun, which will benefit our home guards in arms training and "facility of CSD canteen" has also been started for home guards on the lines of army jawans.

"The decision to give 12 casual leaves to home guard jawans has also been taken by our government. The historic decision to provide maternity leave to women home guards was also taken by our government. A plan has been made to establish company office-transit camp and emergency search and rescue centres at nine places in the state," he said.

He noted that these centers are being constructed with financial approval of more than Rs 13 crore and will strengthen efforts in the field of disaster management. (ANI)

