Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released the brochure and poster of the 17th Krishi Vigyan Sammelan and Krishi Exhibition at the Chief Minister's residence.

The Krishi Maha Kumbh is set to begin from 20 February to 22 February 2025 at Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, which is being jointly organised by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences and Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture, a press release said on Thursday.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, Prof. MS Chauhan said that more than 4,000 delegates from more than 50 countries will participate in the 17th Krishi Vigyan Sammelan. At the conference, panel discussions will be held on topics like innovation in agriculture in mountainous areas, promotion of young professionals in the agriculture sector, digital agriculture, climate change, and smart livestock farming.

Apart, seminars will also be organised on topics like quality education for new discoveries in science, possibilities of beekeeping, and new measures to get rid of poverty and malnutrition. On this occasion, an agricultural technology exhibition will also be organised in which more than 200 institutions from India and abroad will participate.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami offered prayers at the Surkanda Devi Temple in Dhanaulti.

"Winter Char Dham yatra is a new chapter, it will prove to be a very big scheme for the whole of Uttarakhand... We have started it from this year, 35000 people have visited different places and this number is increasing continuously, we have made all the arrangements for this...This will further increase our economy ...", CM Dhami said. (ANI)

