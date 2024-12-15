New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and presenting 11 commitments for the nation during his speech in the Lok Sabha.

Dhami noted that Uttarakhand has already passed the UCC bill under the guidance of PM Modi and feels honoured to have initiated its implementation.

"I thank the Prime Minister for discussing the Uniform Civil Code and outlining his 11 promises for the nation. Uttarakhand has already passed the UCC bill under the guidance of PM Modi. We feel privileged that the process of implementing the UCC in the country began with our state," he said.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the BJP and NDA's commitment to upholding the Constitution and respecting the nation's values.

"When PM Narendra Modi was speaking in the Lok Sabha, Congress leaders appeared unsettled, and this deserves criticism... BJP and NDA are known for their unwavering faith in the Constitution and their respect for the country's principles and values. As for the UCC, Babasaheb Ambedkar had underlined the need for a Uniform Civil Code, which has been enshrined in Article 44 of the Constitution," he added.

On Saturday, PM Modi reiterated his government's determination to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asserting that efforts were being made with "full force" to establish a "Secular Civil Code."

Participating in the Lok Sabha discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India,' the Prime Minister noted that the idea of a Uniform Civil Code had been deliberated upon by the Constituent Assembly.

"There was an extensive discussion on the matter. After the debate, it was decided that the elected government should take a decision and implement the UCC in the country. The Supreme Court has also repeatedly called for the implementation of a UCC. Guided by the spirit of the Constitution and its framers, we are working with full force for a Secular Civil Code," PM Modi said.

The special two-day debate in the Lok Sabha on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution concluded on Saturday. The Rajya Sabha is set to take up the discussion next week. (ANI)

