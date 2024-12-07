Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], December 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday visited Ukhimath Omkareshwar temple in Rudraprayag district and prayed for the prosperity of the state.

During his visit, CM Dhami participated in the Pandava dance organised on the temple premises and stressed the importance of combined efforts to preserve and promote the state's rich cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister thanked the people for their support in electing Asha Nautiyal in the recent by-election and mentioned that several development projects in the Kedarnath region have been initiated.

He added that many announcements for the Ukhimath area would soon be implemented. "After the disaster in Kedar Valley, many construction works have been approved. During the disaster in July this year, I was personally present among the people along with everyone. The second phase of the journey was also started early after the disaster," an official statement quoting Dhami said.

He also mentioned the state government's efforts to have the Rudraprayag district recognized as an ideal district. "Women in Kedar Valley are constantly promoting innovation. Our sisters are promoting local products with the best quality and good packaging. Today, our local products are in demand all over the country and the world," the statement citing Dhami added.

According to the release, Dhami also expressed confidence that with the help of self-help groups, local organisations, and the public, a new chapter of development and prosperity would be written in the area.

The Chief Minister then underlined that the state government is working on plans to promote the winter Char Dham Yatra. "The state government is issuing guidelines to all concerned officials for the promotion of the winter Char Dham Yatra. All arrangements are being made for the winter journey. A high-level meeting will be held in the coming days regarding the Char Dham Yatra," the poffcial statement quoted Dhami saying.

He also assured that preparations for the upcoming Yatra would begin as soon as the current Yatra ends, and work would be done to provide people with employment during the winter journey.

Dhami also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Uttarakhand, calling the third decade of the 21st century "the decade of Uttarakhand" from the land of Baba Kedarnath. "the state government is fulfilling his resolutions. He said that Uttarakhand came first in the list of Sustainable Development Goals released by NITI Aayog. The unemployment rate in the state has decreased. The state has performed well in GST collection. The state has also increased GSDP by 1.3 times. In the last three years, about 19 thousand youth have been given government jobs in the state," Dhami, as per the release, added.

He also announced that the state government would soon introduce a new land law and that beautification work for temples in the region would be prioritised. The Chief Minister concluded by stating that the winter Char Dham Yatra would begin this Sunday from the land of Kedar. (ANI)

