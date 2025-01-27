Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday unveiled the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) notification and became the first person to register his marriage on the newly launched UCC Portal.

At a ceremony held at Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the CM's residence, the Chief Minister unveiled the UCC notification, inaugurated the UCC portal (ucc.uk.gov.in), and released the UCC Rulebook too.

He declared the day as historic not only for the state but also for the entire nation and emphasised that the UCC has been introduced to establish equality in society, making Uttarakhand the first state in India to implement this reform.

During the event, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi handed over the first UCC marriage registration certificate to the Chief Minister, who personally registered his marriage under the UCC. The CM also distributed certificates to the first five applicants who registered under the UCC Act.

Nikita Negi Rawat became the first person to register on the UCC Uttarakhand portal. Speaking to ANI, Rawat said, "I want to congratulate Uttarakhand and the Chief Minsiter. Everyone should do this (register). This is a good start. We will slowly see what benefits we get eventually."

Chief Minister Dhami highlighted that an expert committee drafted the UCC after consulting 2.35 lakh individuals. He stated that by implementing the UCC, the state government is paying tribute to the Constitution's architect, Dr BR Ambedkar, and all members of the Constituent Assembly.

While making the announcement, the Chief Minister expressed his emotional connection with the 1.25 crore residents of Uttarakhand, stating that it is a moment of pride and joy for him. He added that the implementation of the UCC has ensured equal constitutional and civil rights for all citizens, including women of all religions.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their guidance in making UCC a reality and expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand.

The CM recalled that during the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022, he had promised to implement the UCC. Despite scepticism, he was confident that the people of Uttarakhand would support this initiative. After forming the government, the first decision taken was to implement the UCC.

The Chief Minister explained that the UCC is a constitutional measure aimed at eliminating legal discrimination based on caste, religion, or gender. It ensures equal rights for all citizens, promotes women's safety and empowerment, and prohibits practices like halala, triple talaq, and iddat.

Scheduled Tribes listed under Article 342 of the Constitution are exempted to protect their customs. No registration fees will be charged for marriages, divorces, or annulments registered under the UCC for the first six months.

The CM has categorically clarified that the UCC is not against any religion or sect. It aims to eradicate social evils and establish equality. The UCC allows individuals to follow their religious customs during marriages while ensuring uniform rules for marriage, divorce, and inheritance. The legal marriage age is now 21 for men and 18 for women and polygamy is prohibited. The UCC also guarantees equal property rights for daughters and safeguards children's rights.

Acknowledging modern requirements, the CM announced that registration for live-in relationships is now mandatory, with registrars required to inform parents or guardians confidentially. Children born out of live-in relationships will also have equal rights. The UCC has introduced a simplified online registration system to ensure convenience for citizens.

The Chief Minister also said that January 27 will be observed annually as Uniform Civil Code Day "UCC Diwas" in Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, is designed to establish a streamlined framework for the creation and cancellation of wills and supplementary documents, known as codicils, under testamentary succession.

According to the state government, this act applies to the entire area of the state of Uttarakhand and is also effective on the residents of the state living outside Uttarakhand.

The UCC applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, except Scheduled Tribes and protected authority-empowered persons and communities.

Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aiming to simplify and standardize personal laws related to marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance. (ANI)

