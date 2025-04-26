Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] April 26 (ANI): In Lucknow, security agencies have launched an investigation after five Omani nationals were found staying illegally at a hotel in the city's Gomti Nagar area on Saturday.

The individuals were discovered without any prior notification to the authorities. According to police, the hotel owner failed to submit the mandatory C-Form and did not inform the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

During initial questioning, the foreign nationals were unable to provide a valid reason for their stay in the country. Their travel documents have been seized for verification.

A case has been registered against the hotel owner and manager, and an intelligence probe is now underway.

Authorities have intensified surveillance and security checks across key locations in the city as a precautionary measure. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

On Friday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Lucknow, Babloo Kumar said that five out of eight Pakistani nationals who had entered India on short-term visas have been sent back as per instructions issued by the Union government.

Speaking to reporters, JCP Kumar said, "As per the Govt of India's instruction, among eight people who had come to India (from Pakistan) on a visa, 5 have been sent back. Rest 3 have been instructed to go back to Pakistan within today and tomorrow. We are keeping an eye on other people."

He further clarified that all eight individuals had entered the country on short-term visas. "All these eight people have come on a short-term visa," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also in touch with all chief ministers on the issue, asking them to identify all Pakistani nationals in their respective states and take steps to ensure their prompt return to Pakistan. A decision has been made to cancel all types of visas, effective immediately.

Shah has also asked the Chief Ministers to take steps to ensure the prompt return of the people to Pakistan.

The Indian government has taken a significant step following the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This comes after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured. (ANI)

