SpaceX completed its 475th mission using the Falcon 9 rocket, announced Elon Musk. The tech billionaire posted on X celebrating the successful launches of the Falcon 9 rocket by saying, "475". So far, Elon Musk's Starlink has more than 7,000 satellites on the low earth orbit. SpaceX's Falcon 9 is a two-stage reusable rocket designed to transport payloads and people to the Earth orbit and beyond. Satellite Launchpad in Gujarat: State Identifies Kutch and Dholera As Suitable Sites To Build Launchpad for Space Missions, Says Report.

475th Mission Completed by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket, Said Elon Musk

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)