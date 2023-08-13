Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 13 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert and predicted heavy rainfall with lightning in six districts of the state for the next twenty-four hours.

The Weather Department said in a statement, "Very heavy to extremely heavy rain/ thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and very intense to extremely intense spell is very likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar in next 24 hours."

An official estimate earlier put the toll from rain-related incidents at 52 while another 37 people were injured. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand triggered landslides and flash floods in several places, officials said.

“Heavy rainfall took a heavy toll on Uttarakhand this monsoon, with the state suffering a loss worth about Rs 650 crore so far. This figure may increase in the coming days. Till date, 52 persons have been killed, 37 injured, and 19 others missing in different rain-related incidents,” said an official in the State Disaster Management Department.

The official added, "At the end of the monsoon season, a damage assessment report will be prepared and sent to the central government to enable urgent relief work."

On the instructions of the chief minister, SDRF and NDRF personnel were deployed in places badly affected by rain-related incidents.

Two helicopters were also kept on standby for disaster-hit areas, officials added.

Earlier this week, the IMD issued a yellow alert and predicted heavy rainfall in eight districts of the state.

The weather department issued warnings for heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital and Champawat districts. (ANI)

