Pithoragarh, Jan 12 (PTI) A man who fell into a 300 foot deep gorge in Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand was rescued by a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) after six hours, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said Vijay Danu (24) of Khati village was overseeing work on Pindari Glacier Trek at an altitude of 12,000 feet on Friday when he slipped and fell into the gorge.

Also Read | Odisha Horror: Fed Up With His Drinking Habits and Abusive Behaviour, Father Stabs Son to Death in Kandhamal.

Workers present at the site immediately informed the district disaster management authorities, officials said.

Bageshwar District Disaster Management Officer Shikha Suyal said Danu suffered a head injury and was provided first aid at Kapkot Community Health Centre before being referred to a higher medical facility in Haldwani for further treatment.

Also Read | Fake Aadhaar Card Case: Delhi Police Issues 2 Notices to AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal Over Connection With Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Syndicate.

Rescue team in-charge sub-inspector Rajendra Singh said that Danu remained injured in the gorge for six hours until help arrived.

According to Suyal, information about the incident was received at 3:24 pm on Friday. An SDRF team was dispatched immediately and the team reached the site around 7 pm after walking an 18 kilometer winding path in the bitter cold.

Despite the darkness, the team managed to extricate him safely and transported him back on a stretcher, covering the same route, Singh added.

Suyal said that upon reaching Khati village on Saturday morning, Danu was sent to Kapkot in a 108 emergency vehicle.

The officer said, "The SDRF team has conducted many rescue operations in the past as well but this is the first time that a person who fell from such a height into a 300 feet deep gorge was rescued safely in an operation conducted in extreme cold and dark night."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)