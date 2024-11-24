Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 23 (ANI): Union Minister CR Patil said on Saturday that the BJP-led alliance got historic victory in Maharashtra under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patil, who is Union Jal Shakti Minister, said that the people expressed their trust in the BJP candidates.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we have got a historic victory in Maharashtra. All the leaders and workers of Maharashtra have worked very hard and have assured the public that the BJP government works in a corruption-free manner. People expressed their trust in the BJP candidates," he said.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance won a historic mandate in Maharashtra assembly polls.

BJP led the Mahayuti alliance to a smashing victory carrying its allies - Shiv Sena and NCP - with its momentum.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party won 132 seats, its ally Shiv Sena won 57 and NCP 21 seats in 288-member Maharashtra assembly.

Among the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) won 20 seats, Congress 16 and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) 10 seats. Samajwadi Party also won two seats. (ANI)

