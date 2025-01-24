Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 24 (ANI): BJP leaders and workers held a protest march on Friday demanding action against a saline company in wake of death of a woman after childbirth in Midnapore Medical College allegedly after being administered an expired saline solution earlier this month.

West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was also present. He alleged that no FIR has been filed against the company.

Also Read | ESIC New Member Update: Employees' State Insurance Corporation Adds 16.07 Lakh Employees in November 2024, 47% Are Youngsters.

West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, "Action has only been taken against the doctors. The action should have been taken against the RL Saline company. The doctor's cell is going to the Governor and I will also be accompanying them. No FIR has been lodged against the company and not even a single arrest has been made. They (state government) are against the doctors. Doctors are our assets."

The protest march was held from College Steet to Muhammad Ali Park in Kolkata.

Also Read | World Economic Forum 2025: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Highlights Thrust on Manufacturing, Services To Push Growth (Watch Video).

Following the protests TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that investigation was going on against the saline company.

Kunal Ghosh said, "What Suvendu Adhikari is saying is wrong. The investigation is already going on against the saline (company). The sample has been sent for a retest. Some doctors showed an irresponsible attitude. The senior doctors who were assigned the procedure were not present. Junior doctors were sent to the Operation Theatre. There should be an investigation on this and the police are doing it. They should cooperate with it, what is there to be afraid?"

He further said that there are allegations against the senior government doctors in Midnapore Medical College and that also needs to be investigated

"What problem does he (Suvendu Adhikari) have with the investigation? Are they supporting that senior government doctors don't do their duty and junior doctors will perform serious operations in the OT and a patient loses their life? Are they supporting this?," he further said.

Earlier BJP workers on January 11 protested outside the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital over the death of a pregnant woman allegedly due to 'medical negligence'.

Speaking on the incident, Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "doesn't care" about the lives of the common man.

"During the investigation in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case, it was revealed that fake medicines are being supplied in the medical colleges in West Bengal...CM Mamata Banerjee does not care about the lives of the common man," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)