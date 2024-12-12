Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) Amid the farmers' agitation at the border between Punjab and Haryana over their various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa Thursday asked why was the Union government "afraid" of the peaceful protest.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Also Read | Zomato Slapped With GST Demand: Food Delivery Aggregator Says It Receives Tax Demand of INR 803.4 Crore in Respect of Non-Payment of GST on Delivery Charges.

A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers made two attempts to enter Delhi on foot on December 6 and December 8. They were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana.

Leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Bajwa said Westminster in London has been flooded with tractors because of a peaceful protest staged by farmers of England.

Also Read | Places of Worship Act: Muslim Personal Law Board Welcomes Supreme Court's Curbs on Fresh Suits Against Mosques Surveys.

"Neither the government there nor the Scotland Yard used force to disperse the farmers. They did not use force as they honour the democratic principles and the right to peaceful protest.

"In stark contrast, the BJP government in Haryana under the direction of the BJP-led Union government fired tear gas shells and water cannons against the unarmed and peacefully marching farmers. Huge barricading at Shambhu and Khanauri borders has been erected by the BJP government in Haryana as if Punjab was not part of India," Bajwa said in a statement.

The legislator from Punajb's Qadian segment said that farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been observing the fast unto death for the past 17 days as he was getting extremely disappointed with the BJP's "tyrant" attitude toward their genuine demands.

"His health has been deteriorating now. The BJP government will be responsible if something untoward happens to him. Punjab's law-and-order situation is at stake," Bajwa said.

Slamming the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, he asked, "Does the BJP not consider the farmers citizens of this country? Why is the BJP so scared of the farmers peacefully asking for their rights? Is this how the BJP is safeguarding democracy?"

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia appealed to the Centre to hold talks with agitating farmers and accept their demands.

Talking to reporters in Amritsar, he said a draft national framework on agricultural marketing has raised apprehensions amongst farmers that the BJP-led Central government was again seeking to hand over agricultural marketing to private companies.

"A draft notification, released by the Central government, has asked all interested parties to give their suggestions within 15 days. This is against the spirit of the prime minister's assurance to the farming community while repealing the three black laws that any further decision on this matter would be taken in consonance with them," Majithia said.

He said the draft notification has raised serious questions on federal autonomy.

"Even though agriculture and agriculture marketing are state subjects, the Union government wants to implement a one-shoe-fits-all national policy. This will undermine the authority of states, especially those like Punjab who have a robust agriculture marketing infrastructure and a procurement system to purchase foodgrains".

He said experts have pointed out that the draft policy did not talk about international marketing of food grains as well as the issue of export duties and bans imposed on exports which had caused immense losses to farmers during the past several years.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the deteriorating health of Dallewal, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said Centre and state governments should give up their "stubborn attitude" and accept the legitimate demands of farmers.

Dhami said on the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses farmers as 'Annadata' while the ground situation is that they are being forced to struggle on the streets.

"A law to guarantee MSP for all crops is a rightful and legitimate demand of the farmers and if the Central government wants the farmers to give up the path of struggle and go to their homes, then the law for guaranteeing MSP should be passed in Parliament without delay," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)