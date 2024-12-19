By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): ITC Maurya in New Delhi has built a Christmas tree using coconut shells, symbolizing ecology.

The theme for this holiday season, 'ECO NOEL', combines the festive spirit with the hotel's commitment to sustainability and the ethos of responsible luxury.

The ECO NOEL Christmas tree, located in the center of the Chaitya Lobby, took 350 hours to assemble and is crafted entirely from 100 per cent eco-sustainable materials. The tree features embellishments made from coconut shells, jute, coir ropes, broom twigs, and yarn, topped with a dazzling star.

The Christmas tree aims to send a conscious message of environmental stewardship built into every aspect of the hotel's operations.

Speaking about the concept behind the tree, Amaan Kidwai, Area Manager (North Luxury ITC Hotels) and General Manager of ITC Maurya, said, "The ECO NOEL Christmas Tree at ITC Maurya imbibes Responsible Luxury, reminding us that even in merry-making, we can make choices that honour the planet. Our team worked tirelessly for days, weaving these humble materials into a masterpiece, celebrating the principles of recycling. Let this season inspire us all to rejoice mindfully through sustainable resourcing."

Keeping in mind the air quality in Delhi and for a sustainable and fresh environment, the hotel has installed air purification systems.

Kidwai added, "Committed to offering a fresh and healthy environment indoors, the international technology in air purification systems at ITC Maurya provides guests and associates with pure air. We ensure restful comfort with clean indoor air quality levels recommended by the WHO (World Health Organisation). Setting an example in Responsible Luxury, special air cleaners and air handling units were instated in 2019 at ITC Maurya for minimising pollutants, regardless of outside AQI conditions." (ANI)

