Belonia (Tripura) [India], April 29 (ANI): The Youth Tipra Federation (YTF), the youth wing of the ruling BJP's alliance partner Tipra Motha party, staged a massive protest at Belonia, along the Indo-Bangladesh border, against the "illegal" construction of an embankment inside Bangladeshi territory.

The protesters on Monday raised strong concerns over the encroachment activities, emphasising that such constructions threaten the fragile border security and the demographic balance of Northeast India.They also condemned the continuous influx of illegal migrants, the systematic persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, and the increasingly hostile posture of the Bangladeshi authorities towards the Northeast region.

The demonstration witnessed slogans and placards demanding immediate action to safeguard India's borders and protect the indigenous identity of Tripura and the broader Northeast.

In a social media post, the founder of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), Tripura's emerging major political force, voiced strong support for the youth-led movement. He stated, "This is a clear message to all: we will not allow our borders, our people, or our identity to be violated."

He further alleged that thousands of party workers were prevented by BSF personnel from taking direct action against the illegal embankment construction, hinting that the situation could escalate if a "green signal" is given. "Our youths only need a green signal. The rest will be handled," he asserted.

The situation along the sensitive border area remains tense, with the protesters vowing to continue their agitation until their demands are addressed. (ANI)

