The grand spectacle of the last Saryu Aarti of the year was held in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on New Year's Eve 2024 on Tuesday, December 31. Videos of the last Saryu Aarti of the year have surfaced on social media. The ritual, which takes place every evening along the banks of the Saryu River, was marked by an extra sense of devotion and reverence as it symbolised the closing of the year. Devotees gathered in large numbers to witness the mesmerising aarti, with thousands of oil lamps being lit as they get ready to welcome the new year 2025. Delhi Metro Restrictions for New Year 2025: Rajiv Chowk Metro to Remain Open on New Year's Eve, 2 Gates to Be Closed.

Last Saryu Aarti of the Year

#UttarPradesh | The last Saryu Aarti of 2024 was held in #Ayodhya, as devotees gathered to bid a spiritual farewell to the year pic.twitter.com/WYt34gIoH0 — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 31, 2024

Last Saryu Aarti of 2024

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: The last Saryu aarti of 2024 was performed in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/DQhBJ0bOp3 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

