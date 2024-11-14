Faridabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Over 10 people were injured in a pile-up involving five vehicles, including a bus full of passengers, on the National Highway in Palwal due to fog on Thursday morning, police said.

All the injured were rushed to a hospital, some of who were in a critical condition and were referred to other centres, they said.

The Agra-bound private bus was coming from Ballabhgarh.

The injured were identified as Ata Mohammed (bus driver), Hathin (bus operator), Baljeet, Shameem, Bijendra, Dhanpati, Kamlesh, Rajesh, Rohtash and Devdutt.

Doctors referred to Shameem and Bijendra to another hospital due to their critical condition, police said.

A senior police officer said that an FIR on the incident was registered at Mundkati police station.

