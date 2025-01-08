New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Delhi Zoo conducted a census exercise of its aquatic birds on Wednesday, documenting them across five water bodies within the zoo premises and categorising them into 10 groups, officials said.

Delhi Zoo held the "Asian Water Bird Census 2025" and recorded 609 birds of 19 species, they said.

The census held from 10 am to 12.30 pm was carried out in collaboration with T.K. Roy, an ecologist and conservationist, along with volunteers from educational institutions, universities, and NGOs, a statement said.

Notable observations included 382 painted storks, the highest count for a single species, 58 Indian cormorants and 41 great white pelicans, it said.

Other species, such as the little grebe, grey heron and red-wattled lapwing, were also spotted.

The census highlighted the zoo's importance as a critical habitat for migratory and resident water birds, the statement said.

Groups like herons, egrets, ducks, plovers, and kingfishers were observed, with experts emphasising the need to conserve these urban biodiversity hubs.

