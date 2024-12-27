Srinagar, Dec 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Thursday said addressing public grievances is a top priority for the government.

The chief minister held a meeting with the MLAs of the district during which they raised concerns regarding issues including water scarcity, the power crisis, and other challenges faced by the residents, a statement read.

The meeting was attended by MLAs Ali Mohammad Sagar, Shameema Firdous, Tanvir Sadiq, Salman Ali Sagar, Mushtaq Guroo, and Ahsan Pardesi.

The chief minister assured the legislators that Srinagar would receive top priority and that all issues would be promptly addressed.

He acknowledged the public grievances regarding power and water shortages and emphasised that the government is actively working to resolve these issues.

During the meeting, Abdullah said the concerned departments have been directed to adhere to published schedules for power cuts and optimise resource usage to minimise public suffering.

He also said instructions have been given to authorities to ensure a steady water supply to address the water shortage in Srinagar.

Despite challenges posed by a prolonged dry spell and cold weather, the chief minister assured the MLAs that every possible step would be taken to alleviate the people's difficulties.

Abdullah struck a chord with the MLAs on issues such as the deteriorating heritage, the preservation of historical monuments and shrines, the poor condition of roads, and the declining state of water bodies, the statement read.

The chief minister stated the government is dedicated to reversing the development setbacks of the past decade by making significant investments in urban renewal, focusing on sustainable development and creating urban job opportunities.

