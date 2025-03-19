New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just a buzzword but a powerful technology that is democratising access to knowledge, a Google executive has said.

Wilson L White, Vice President for Government Affairs & Public Policy at Google, said access to information is a fundamental right, and a key to unlocking human potential.

"AI isn't just a buzzword for us; it's a powerful technology that helps us personalise experiences, translate languages instantly, and surface relevant information when you need it most.

"Whether it's helping a student find the right research paper or enabling a farmer to access real-time weather data, AI is democratising access to knowledge," he said on the sidelines of an event here.

Summarising Google's approach to AI, he said it is "Bold, Responsible, and Together".

First, it is about bringing bold and extraordinary AI solutions to improve lives exponentially -- whether that includes search, maps, translate, Gemini or others.

Second, it is about building this technology in a way that is safe and responsible for everyone, he said.

The third is about developing AI together with governments, academics and businesses to help increase productivity, White noted.

He added that Google.org -- the charitable arm of the tech giant -- has increased support to local non-profits in India to over USD 60 million in funding, approximately USD 195 million in donated products, and over 70,000 hours of volunteering since 2015.

