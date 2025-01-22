New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Air India has introduced an Artificial Intelligence-based feature on its website that will allow customers to book tickets in a quicker time by interacting with the AI agent.

With Agentic AI innovation, customers can speed through the booking process on the website without having to navigate multiple screens to perform time-consuming data entry, the airline said in a release.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 22 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The feature eZ Booking is currently available for members of the airline's loyalty programme Maharaja Club.

Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Air India, said the airline is taking early steps in deploying the emerging 'Agentic AI' capabilities across its digital footprint.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator: How Much Salary Hike Can Central Govt Employees Expect? Check Calculation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)