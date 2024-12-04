Itanagar, Dec 4 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has emphasised the importance of improving foundational literacy and numeracy to provide every child with access to quality education and opportunities for a brighter future.

Mein said education being a priority sector, the state government has taken a decision to transform the educational landscape through significant modernization and innovation.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 4, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the maiden regional NeVolution Education Workshop under the Aspirational Block Programme themed, 'Regional Workshop on Improving Education KPIs in Aspirational Districts & Blocks' at Itanagar on Tuesday, Mein said that with collective efforts and insights from the workshop, "we will achieve transformative progress in our learning outcomes."

"Education is a top priority, and I am confident that this workshop will help us enhance learning outcomes and provide the best opportunities for our students by addressing critical challenges in education—ranging from reducing dropout rates to enhancing infrastructure and teachers' training," he said.

Also Read | What Is PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024? From 24×7 War Room to 75,565 Schools, All About National-Level Educational Survey Conducted Today To Evaluate Country’s School Education System.

He said Arunachal Pradesh has received significant support from the Centre with Rs 150 crore allocated for the construction of 30 government secondary and higher secondary schools across the state. An additional Rs 150 crore will be used to complete Golden Jubilee Schools in 2024-25, and approximately Rs 600 crore have been approved for various educational interventions under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

The deputy chief minister sought support from NITI Aayog to upgrade the educational infrastructure of NEFA days, saying that it will immensely help to enhance the educational scenario of the state.

NITI Aayog member Dr Arvind Virmani emphasised the transformative role of digital connectivity in revolutionizing education, especially in remote regions like Arunachal Pradesh.

Virmani advocated for integrating job-oriented skill training into the curriculum to reduce dropout rates and equip students with practical tools for employability.

He also described Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital tools as "force multipliers" that could enhance teaching and learning outcomes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)