Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy from Kalyan in Thane district died of an electric shock when he was plucking leaves of a tree after climbing the tin roof of his house, police said on Monday.

The victim Ashutosh Prajapati suffered serious injuries when he came into contact with a live wire on the tin roof of his house in Khadegolawali area on Sunday afternoon.

He was declared dead at a hospital, police said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

