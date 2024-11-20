Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) A four-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred in Arjun ki Dhani in Gudhamalani area where Naresh fell into the borewell while playing.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 261 Senior Engineer and Other Posts of GAIL Recruitment 2024 at gailonline.com, Check Direct Link and Other Details.

The family members started rescue efforts and immediately informed police following which a rescue team was sent from the district headquarters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)