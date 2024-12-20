Thane, Dec 20 (PTI) The Congress has suspended eight of its workers from Thane for supporting an independent candidate in the recently held Maharashtra assembly elections, a party official said on Friday.

Vikrant Chavan, president of the Congress's Thane City district unit, said in a statement that the members have been suspended till further orders for anti-party activities.

The party has also expelled Suresh Patil-Khede, vice president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress OBC Cell, for six years for contesting the polls as an independent candidate, he said.

The Congress performed disastrously in the assembly elections, winning only 16 of the 288 seats in the state.

