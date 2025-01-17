New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi Police recovered two missing children -- a 10-year-old girl and her one year-old brother -- who had left their home after being scolded by their parents, officials said on Friday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the children's mother filed a complaint at Narela Police Station, following which an FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up, a police officer said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 17 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Multiple teams were deployed to locate the children. Analysis of over 70 CCTV footages revealed that the children had boarded a bus from Narela Market, the officer said.

"Further tracing efforts led the police to Narela Railway Station, where with the assistance from Government Railway Police (GRP) the children's journey to Mathura was identified," he said.

Also Read | RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Status for 4,208 Constable Vacancies Released at rrbapply.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Status.

Police said that the team alerted Mathura police about the development and they were subsequently taken into protective custody by the GRP in Mathura.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)