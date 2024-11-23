Srinagar, Nov 23 (PTI) Multiple properties worth Rs 1.72 crore belonging to an alleged drug peddler from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district were attached on Saturday, police said.

The properties belonged to notorious drug peddler Rafiq Ahmad Khan alias Rafi Rafa, a resident of Baramulla's Trikanjan Boniyar, a police spokesperson said.

He said the seized properties include double-storey residential houses at Chowadhi area of Jammu, and Trikanjan area of Boniyar in Baramulla, and three vehicles.

The properties were identified as illegally acquired properties during the course of investigation conducted by police, the spokesperson said.

He said the properties were acquired from illicit trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler.

This operation reaffirms the commitment of J-K Police in combating drug menace, the spokesperson said.

