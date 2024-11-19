New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a chair factory in outer Delhi's Bawana in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said they received a call regarding the fire in the factory in Block B, Bawana at 5.30 am and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

After reaching the spot, it was found that the fire broke out in a factory, which manufactures office chairs, in a three-storey building, the official said.

