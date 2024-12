Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) Dec 13 (PTI) Following incessant rainfall, the five main reservoirs serving Tirumala are "brimming with water", officials said on Friday.

TTD is supported by five reservoirs—Papavinasanam Dam, Gogarbham Dam, Akashaganga Dam, Kumaradhara Dam, and Pasupudhara Dam.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 13, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Due to continuous rains, all five major reservoirs in Tirumala are full and overflowing. The gates of Papavinasanam and Gogarbham Dams have been lifted, and water has been released," a press release from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)