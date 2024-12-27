Jaipur, Dec 27 (PTI) Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has demanded that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma cancel the SI recruitment exam, 2021 immediately, accusing the BJP government of being "silent" on the paper leak case since coming to power.

Sharma said that many of the trainee sub-inspectors arrested by the investigating agency have joined duty again after being released on bail, which is a question mark on the policy and intention of the government.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party supremo, without naming anyone, also claimed that two ministers and two senior IAS officers have connections with some SI who got selections fraudulently.

The SOG has arrested several people, including 50 trainee sub-inspectors, in the paper leak case.

"Despite evidence of paper leak on a large scale in the recruitment examination of police sub-inspectors in Rajasthan and the reputation of an institution like Rajasthan Public Service Commission being ruined and the arrest of RPSC members, the BJP government in Rajasthan has forgotten the demands made while in opposition like cancelling the police sub-inspector recruitment and getting the recruitment scams investigated by the CBI," the Nagaur MP posted on X.

"The paper leak cases have raised questions on the future of lakhs of youth of Rajasthan. This matter is not limited to the examination only, but also raises serious questions on the administrative system of the state and the sensitivity of the government," Beniwal said.

He said despite Special Operations Group (SOG) confirming the leak of the SI recruitment paper with evidence and recommending cancellation of the recruitment, the government was silent on the recommendation of the cabinet sub-committee to cancel the recruitment and the advocate general's opinion on it.

This shows that the BJP government is completely indifferent to the problems of unemployed youth and their future, he said.

The Nagaur MP said he had written a letter to the chief minister and the Union home minister on the matter. The Union Home Ministry has also sought a reply from the chief secretary, he said.

"I also have a question for the chief minister. Two ministers of your government and senior IAS officers in CMO are opposing the recommendations to cancel the SI recruitment because their female friends have also been selected in the SI recruitment fraudulently. So are those ministers and IAS officers above the chief minister?" he asked.

