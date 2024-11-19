Latest News | Irani Calls for Enhanced Data on Women in Gems, Jewellery Sector

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Former Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Tuesday expressed concerns over the lack of comprehensive data on women in the gems and jewellery sector and suggested the industry to look into the issue.

Agency News PTI| Nov 19, 2024 06:10 PM IST
Latest News | Irani Calls for Enhanced Data on Women in Gems, Jewellery Sector

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Former Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Tuesday expressed concerns over the lack of comprehensive data on women in the gems and jewellery sector and suggested the industry to look into the issue.

She also said there is a need to provide sufficient information about different opportunities available in the sector for women.

"The question that I was most perturbed by is that when you talk about women in the business of gems and jewellery and try to research the very concept data and studies are few and far between," she said.

She was speaking at a programme of gems and jewellery exporters on empowering women entrepreneurs in the business of jewellery exports.

"The fact that the problem in itself can be best articulated in the absence of such data speaks volumes...For how do you provide a solution to a problem that many do not know exists," Irani said.

