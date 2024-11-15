Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) A 41-year-old Italian tourist was detained for questioning after he was found moving on a bicycle near the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, security officials said.

The foreigner, identified as Sciacca Marco from Torino in Italy, had arrived in India from Pakistan through Wagah border in Punjab on October 10, the officials said.

He was found cycling alone on Baniyari-Chakra road in Marheen border area of Rajbagh sector before he was detained by security forces on a border party duty, they said.

Marco had visited Pakistan, China and Afghanistan before entering India and reached Jammu, the officials said, adding that he was later released.

