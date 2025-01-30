New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Jupiter International has signed an agreement with the Odisha government to establish a photovoltaic solar cell and module manufacturing unit in the state at Rs 2,005 crore investment.

The facility, to be set up through subsidiary Jupiter Renewables, will have an annual production capacity of 4.2 GW for solar cells and 3.6 GW for modules, Jupiter International said in a statement.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed during the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar.

"By integrating advanced solar cell and module manufacturing, this facility will help strengthen and create a sustainable supply chain that supports India's clean energy transition," said Alok Garodia, Managing Director – Jupiter International.

This initiative is part of its broader expansion plan, in which the company aims to achieve 3 GW of wafer capacity, 9.4 GW of solar cell capacity, and 6 GW of module production over the next three years.

