New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly making an extortion call to a businessman, officials said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Aman Qureshi (24), they said.

"On September 4, Mohamma Abrar, who deals in ready-made garments and has his shop in Katra Neel had received a mobile phone call for ransom of Rs 50 lakh. The person asked him to keep the money near Jama Masjid and threatened him of dire consequences," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

Qureshi used to visit Abrar's shop to purchase clothes at wholesale prices. Police said that the accused borrowed money and wanted to maintain a lavish lifestyle.

Police said that the victim, initially was not ready to file a police complaint, but later after much persuasion on his statement, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up, Meena said.

During the investigation, the CDRs of the reported mobile phone numbers from which the calls were received, were scanned, Meena said.

"We checked 100 CCTV footage installed in the area. Police arrested Qureshi from Muzzaffar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh," the DCP said.

Qureshi was produced in court and has been sent for two days of police remand, DCP said. Further investigation to arrest his associates is underway.

