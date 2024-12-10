Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A man allegedly strangled his six-year-old son to death here, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Kanhaiya, a resident of Soi village, recently had an argument with his wife after which she started living at her maternal home leaving their son with the father.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Narendra Modi Government Likely To Hike DA for Employees by 3% in January 2025, Check Details.

On Monday night, Tarun reportedly insisted on speaking with his mother over the phone and to visit her. This angered Kanhaiya and in a fit of rage, he strangled the boy and fled, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rohit Mishra said police were informed by Tarun's grandmother about the incident.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 10, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the accused has been detained, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)