New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM GatiShakti initiative has evaluated four infrastructure projects, including road and rail projects, an official statement said on Saturday.

The projects were evaluated for their alignment with the principles of integrated planning outlined in the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP), it said.

The meeting was held on January 24.

These projects included Quadrupling between Vadodara and Ratlam (258.94km); and construction/upgradation of existing road to two lanes with paved shoulder for the Stretch of Tikamgarh-Badagon-Ghuwara-Shahgarh.

