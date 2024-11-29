New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) State-owned NHPC has signed an agreement with Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) to promote clean energy solutions in green hydrogen and sustainable financing space.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the GGGI was signed between officials of both sides in Faridabad on Thursday, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

Also Read | RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Sub-Inspector December 2 Examination Released at rrbapply.gov.in, Know Steps To Download.

The collaboration aims to promote innovative clean energy solutions, focusing on agrivoltaics, green hydrogen, and sustainable financing strategies, the ministry said.

"NHPC and GGGI will work together to explore cutting-edge technologies, integrate renewable energy solutions with agricultural practices, and drive investments in green projects. The initiative also aligns with India's broader climate goals and commitment to renewable energy under the Paris Agreement," it said.

Also Read | CAT 2024 Response Sheet and Answer Key Released At iimcat.ac.in, Know Steps to Download.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)