Ahmedabad, Jun 21 (PTI) National High-Speed Rail Corporation on Monday said it has inked a pact with Indian Green Building Council to formulate the "world's first exclusive green rating system for the High-Speed Rail" to ensure environmental sustainability for the stations.

Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) will formulate the "world's first exclusive green rating system for the HSR (High-Speed Rail)" in collaboration with the NHSRC, which is a special purpose vehicle executing the country's first bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

The rating system will be a tool to enable new HSR stations to apply energy-efficient concepts during design and construction, so as to further reduce adverse environmental impacts that are measurable, the NHSRC said in a release.

The objective of IGBC Green HSR Rating is to ensure environmental sustainability while enhancing the commuter experience, it added.

IGBC is a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) that works to enable a sustainable built environment.

The virtual launch of the Green High-Speed Rail Ration was attended by Chairperson of IGBC V Suresh, NHSRCL MD Achal Khare, along with other senior officials, the release said.

This exclusive green rating programme for HSR --developed by CII-IGBC -- would help the NHSRCL to ensure the adoption of unique and futuristic green concepts during designing, construction and operations phases of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR corridor, Khare was quoted in the release as saying.

Rainwater harvesting mechanisms, solar panels to harness solar power and wastewater treatment plants have already been incorporated in the station designs, depots and viaducts construction. The certified Green building material, products and equipment will also be used for the construction of HSR, he said.

The MAHSR (Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail) stations are being planned as green buildings as they will have many eco-friendly features, including natural light provisions and ventilation. The stations will be integrated with other modes of transport to facilitate intermodal commuter transport, he added.

