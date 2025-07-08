Chennai, Jul 8 (PTI) Ramco Systems FZ-LLC, the subsidiary of global payroll software provider Ramco Systems, has collaborated with MCA Management Consultants to enable organisations in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, to transform their payroll operations, a top official said on Tuesday.

MCA Management Consultants is a leading professional services firm based out of the GCC region.

The partnership leverages Ramco's innovative payroll platform and managed services in conjunction with the expert advisory services of MCA Management Consultants. Together both the parties would enable organisations in the GCC region to transform their payroll operations, Ramco Systems said in a company statement here on Tuesday.

On partnering with MCA Management Consultants, Ramco Systems Executive Vice President and SBU Head-Global Payroll and HR, Rohit Mathur said, "As organisations across the GCC region embark on payroll transformation journeys, they are looking for partners who not only bring innovative technologies but a deep understanding of local market dynamics."

"By aligning with MCA Management Consultants, we are deepening our commitment to helping organisations in the GCC region to streamline their payroll operations," he said.

The partnership provides organisations in the GCC region with the synergy of HR Advisory and Transformation Services offered by the MCA Management Consultants as well as Ramco's Payce Platform, which enables organisations with fast, effortless and precise payroll management.

"Our collaboration (with Ramco Systems) will help customers to accelerate their payroll transformation journeys with the confidence that they are supported by two organisations that are deeply invested in their success." MCA Management Consultants, Senior Partner Lakshmanan said.

