New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) SC Ventures, Standard Chartered's innovation, fintech investment and ventures arm, in partnership with KiyaAI, a digital solutions provider, on Thursday announced the launch of Akashaverse, an entertainment, social, ecommerce and lifestyle hub using immersive technologies and artificial intelligence.

The 50:50 joint venture between SC Ventures and KiyaAI is going to provide virtual pilgrimages, event booking platform and virtual stores.

Akashaverse will explore immersive and interactive digital environments and intends to transform how people experience and engage with events, e-commerce and religious tourism, founder and CEO of the company Sanjeev Mehta said.

Powered by Bharatmeta, KiyaAI's immersive experiences platform, Akashaverse intends to break down traditional barriers, he said.

Akashaverse plans to offer users the ability to participate in virtual pilgrimages, visit virtual storefronts hosted by various brands for a reimagined e-commerce customer experience, and engage in bespoke events from anywhere in the world, KiyaAI MD & CEO Rajesh Mirjankar said.

Through its commercial ecosystem, Akashaverse intends to provide its corporate clients real-time insights on product engagement from its customers and also enable a new innovative distribution channel, he said.

"By leveraging its capabilities to integrate with the India Stack, it ensures these solutions work seamlessly within India's digital ecosystem. This collaboration with SC Ventures reflects our shared vision of leveraging cutting-edge technologies to empower communities and create impactful digital ecosystems,” Mirjankar added.

